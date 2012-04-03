* Finance minister unveils tax cuts worth $3.2 bln
* State bank to provide more subsidized loans
* Measures to boost growth toward 4.5 pct growth target
(Updates with details, context)
BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's Finance Minister
Guido Mantega on Tuesday unveiled new measures to help ailing
industries as Latin America's biggest economy struggles to
regain momentum amid a global slowdown.
Mantega said the government will slash payroll taxes,
stimulate local industry with government purchases, and provide
better financing for exporters. Together the tax cuts total 5.8
billion reais ($3.2 billion) in lost revenue for the government.
The government will provide 45 billion reais for subsidized
loans through a state development bank to manufacturers
struggling against a stronger Brazilian currency, Mantega added.
The moves are the second stimulus package for ailing
Brazilian industries since the country's once booming economy
began to slow in mid-2011 -- hit by the credit crisis in Europe
and slower growth in China.
After growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, Brazil's expansion
nearly screeched to a halt late last year, posting a full-year
gain of just 2.7 percent -- far less than originally predicted.
The new measures, the government hopes, will help it reach its
growth projection of as high as 4.5 percent in 2012.
Speaking to business leaders in Brasilia, the country's
capital, Mantega said the measures are necessary to help
industries that never fully recovered from the onset of the
global crisis in 2008. Sectors include textiles, footwear,
plastics and automotive.
Mantega said the government would also continue to enforce
measures to stem the rise of Brazil's currency, which has
appreciated in recent years and undermined the competitiveness
of Brazilian manufacturers and exporters.
While recent moves to raise taxes on certain financial
transactions and speculative capital have curtailed the rise in
recent months, the real is still about 30 percent stronger than
at the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis, resulting in
imports being cheaper than many Brazilian goods.
($1 = 1.83 reais)
(Reporting by Sao Paulo and Brasilia newsrooms; writing by
Paulo Prada; editing by James Dalgleish and Jeffrey Benkoe)