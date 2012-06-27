* Gov't to increase purchases in bid to spur investment

* Gov't to reduce long-term corporate interest rate

* Latest measures reflect gov't state-led economic model (Recasts; adds minister comments, details)

BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil unveiled a new round of stimulus measures on Wednesday, aimed to increase government purchases of locally-made products and to lower subsidized lending rates for companies in the latest bid to revive the struggling economy.

The government will increase the purchase of everything from trucks and train wagons to medicines to shield an already weak economy from the fallout of the European debt crisis, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said.

The new measures are the latest example of President Dilma Rousseff's strategy of state-led economic growth, with the government as a key player to steer growth in the world's No. 6 economy.

"The government is taking measures to stimulate the economy, bolster investments and demand and increase consumer confidence at times when the world's confidence is falling," Mantega said.

He added that the government will cut its long-term corporate lending rate known as TJLP to 5.5 percent from 6 percent. Brazil's massive state-run development bank BNDES charges borrowers interests equivalent to the TJLP rate plus a spread.

Once a star among emerging-market economies Brazil now risks entering a new age of mediocre growth as its demand-driven model shows signs of strain and the global slowdown hurts local output.

Rousseff is shifting her focus from demand-side stimulus to measures that bolster public and private investment to help revive an economy that has practically stalled in the last three quarters. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro, Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish and W Simon)