* Government will auction rights to operate roads and railways

* Concessions for seaports, airports coming soon

* Economists praise shift away from consumer measures

* Concessions aim to bolster investment as economy struggles

By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Aug 14 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday is expected to announce the first in a fresh round of measures she hopes will lure much-needed private investment toward the country's creaky infrastructure, government officials said.

The measures, part of an effort to revive the once-booming economy which has stalled over the past year, are expected to include billions of dollars worth of concessions to operate highways and railroads, the officials said. Those concessions, they added, will be followed by auctions in the coming weeks for private investment in seaports and airports.

Economists have long argued that improvements to Brazil's decrepit and overburdened infrastructure are necessary if the world's sixth largest economy is to attain its long-sought goal of entering the ranks of developed economies.

Such investments may also breathe life into an economy that is expected to grow by less than 2 percent this year -- nearly half the average rate of growth during a decade-long boom that stalled in mid-2011.

Earlier this year, Rousseff auctioned $14 billion worth of concessions for private investors to upgrade and operate terminals at three of the country's busiest airports.

Improvements at airports are considered crucial as Brazil scrambles to prepare for the crush of visitors expected when it hosts the 2014 World Cup of soccer followed by the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The new measures have been in the works for months. Overall, they are "part of our long-term growth plan to reach developed status," said a government official. The officials all spoke on the condition they not be identified.

Following efforts to spur consumer activity in response to the recent slowdown, the official added, "we are now moving to fix the structural problems that hamper productivity."

SHIFT TO LONG-TERM MEASURES

Along with high taxes, labor costs and crippling bureaucracy, infrastructure bottlenecks are considered one of the biggest factors in the so-called Brazil cost -- expensive hurdles that business and industry have long complained keep them from investing further in the economy.

Anemic investment has been a historic drag for Brazil growth, even during the country's recent boom. As a percentage of annual GDP, investment in Brazil totals about 19 percent -- far below levels in China, India and other big emerging market peers.

Infrastructure projects move slowly and -- as is often the case in Brazil -- there is no guarantee that red tape will not keep them from bearing fruit.

"The big challenge ahead is the bureaucracy that could delay these infrastructure projects, said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos, in Sao Paulo.

Yet he and other analysts applaud the government's willingness to shift gears. Such measures, they argue, can do far more in the long term than the consumer palliatives, like tax cuts and credit incentives, unveiled in recent months to counter slowing growth.

It "sounds like a positive shift in policy," Gray Newman, Morgan Stanley's chief economist for Latin America, wrote in a recent report.

He also criticized "the policy mismatch that sought to respond to Brazil's serious structural challenges with short-term, counter-cyclical measures."

In addition to the infrastructure plans, Rousseff's government is also preparing measures to slash electricity costs, some of the world's highest, by as much as 10 percent, administration officials said.

The government also plans to reduce federal charges on investments. (Additional reporting and writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Paulo Prada, Gary Crosse)