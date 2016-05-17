May 17 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer has vowed to pursue business-friendly reforms to restore confidence and help lift Latin America's biggest economy out of its worst recession in decades.

Here are some of the possible measures that Temer will seek, according to his ministers and advisers.

Central Bank Independence

Temer will consider changing the constitution to give the central bank formal independence. However, Temer's advisers say there is no consensus about this move and see little chance of any action to grant the bank complete autonomy during his government.

Pension and Labor Reform

The government plans to propose a pension reform in 30 days to delink social security benefits from minimum wage increases and set a minimum age of retirement. This would require constitutional changes, needing the votes of three-fifths of both chambers of Congress.

A planned labor reform would also increase outsourcing.

New Concessions and Privatizations

Sell state assets to private investors and expand concessions to business groups for infrastructure and logistic projects. The administration aims to bolster concessions in public housing, basic sanitation and urban transportation and offer investors better terms on those projects, said Wellington Moreira Franco, a close adviser to Temer who is in charge of the government's concession program.

Foreign Ownership in Airlines

Temer is considering allowing foreign owners to acquire a controlling stake in local airlines to inject fresh capital into the struggling sector.

Local Content Rules

Relax domestic-content rules in key sectors such as oil and gas to bolster investment.

Roll Back Petrobras Participation

The government will support legislation that reduces state-run oil company Petrobras' control over some of the country's most promising offshore oil resources. Some Temer advisers also want to speed up and include more assets in Petrobras' plan to divest $57.7 billion through the end of 2018.

Spending Caps

Temer could set limits on public spending growth after a sharp increase in current spending as well as obligatory expenditures. His government could also consider changing the constitution to reduce the amount of funds in the budget earmarked for education and health.

Tax hikes

Temer initially has ruled out reviving the CPMF banking transaction tax to rebalance the fiscal accounts. Still, Temer could be forced to raise the financial transaction tax (IOF) or the Cide fuel tax later in his presidency to close a massive budget gap.

Simplify tax system

The administration could unify the federal PIS and Cofins taxes to simplify the country's byzantine tax system. Temer's government is also likely to enter negotiations with states to unify an inter-state tax known as ICMS, which is crucial in a bid to reduce legal uncertainties. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown)