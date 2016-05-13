BRASILIA May 13 Brazil's new Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that he will announce his team at the ministry and the next central bank chief on Monday.

Meirelles, a former central bank governor widely respected by Wall Street, said he will announce tough measures to stabilize the country's rising debt burden at the right moment.

