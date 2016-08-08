BRASILIA Aug 8 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday the government will work on a new bill to update the country's fiscal responsibility law to limit the current expenditures of states.

He said the government will leave unchanged a bill currently before Congress that gives Brazil's states hefty debt relief in exchange for a ceiling on spending and a 2-year ban on wage increases to public servants. The Brazilian government is pushing for that bill to be voted on this week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Paul Simao)