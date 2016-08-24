DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA Aug 24 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Wednesday said a long-term fiscal adjustment to limit spending and reduce the debt burden is crucial for the country to pull out of a crippling crisis.
Speaking to a congressional committee debating a spending cap proposal, Meirelles said a sustained drop in structural interest rates is also key to regain investment. The structural rates are those paid by the treasury to investors who purchase its debt. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 0.5 percent in December from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.