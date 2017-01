NEW YORK Oct 11 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the country is tackling its fiscal woes and that the country was on its way to start a sustainable growth path.

A day earlier, an overwhelming majority in the lower house of Congress passed in a first-round vote a proposal to cap public spending that is at the heart of President Michel Temer's austerity plan. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)