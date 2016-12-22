BRASILIA Dec 22 The current cycle of interest rate cuts in Brazil could accelerate if inflation continues to drop, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Thursday at the presidential palace.

Meirelles said the government would not extend tax breaks that expire in 2017 because it expects the economy to resume growth in the second quarter after a long recession. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)