UPDATE 2-Greece to get some cash - and some idea of future debt relief
* Creditors agree Greece has pushed through reforms (Adds German, French, IMF comments, details of debt relief)
BRASILIA, April 17 Many aspects of Brazil's proposed pension reform are still being discussed, but political leaders are committed to approving it as soon as possible, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists at the sidelines of an event on Monday.
The government is expected to unveil a final draft of its pension reform proposal on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Creditors agree Greece has pushed through reforms (Adds German, French, IMF comments, details of debt relief)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged to its highest in a week against the euro on Thursday after as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprised financial markets by voting for a rise in interest rates.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labor market slack that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year despite moderate inflation growth.