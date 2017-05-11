BRASILIA May 11 Brazil's economy grew in the first quarter and should be generating jobs in the second half of the year after the country's worst recession on record, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said in an interview on Thursday.

While inflation is completely under control and should end this year below the official target, policymakers must curb public spending to ensure price rises do not accelerate again in future, Meirelles said to a pool of local radio stations. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)