BRIEF-S&P downgrades Province of Saskatchewan to 'AA' from 'AA+'
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
SAO PAULO May 29 The Brazilian economy grew around 0.7 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one and will likely end the year in positive territory despite a dip in the second quarter, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.
Speaking to foreign reporters, Meirelles said the government has no alternative plan to the proposed pension reform, denying local media reports that the government could issue decrees to reduce retirement benefits if its proposal is rejected in Congress. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.