DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that a reduction in public spending would help to bring down the country's benchmark interest rate and the government aimed to pass welfare reforms before the end of the year.
He said at an event in Sao Paulo that the government was working on an agenda of more than 150 proposed reforms to help businesses and stimulate investment. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.