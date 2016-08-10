SAO PAULO Aug 10 The passage of a bill to refinance the debt of Brazilian states is a victory for the administration of interim President Michel Temer, because it puts a lid on spending growth at cash-strapped regional governments, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house passed a watered-down version of a bill that imposed spending limits on states in exchange for debt relief. Lawmakers voted 282-140 to approve the main text of the bill after the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers and governors and removed tougher limits on states' spending on employees.

(Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)