SAO PAULO Aug 10 The passage of a bill to
refinance the debt of Brazilian states is a victory for the
administration of interim President Michel Temer, because it
puts a lid on spending growth at cash-strapped regional
governments, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the lower house passed a watered-down
version of a bill that imposed spending limits on states in
exchange for debt relief. Lawmakers voted 282-140 to approve the
main text of the bill after the government bowed to pressure
from lawmakers and governors and removed tougher limits on
states' spending on employees.
