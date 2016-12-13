BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending prices $100 million unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
BRASILIA Dec 13 Brazil's government will aim to cut red tape, boost productivity and speed approval of new credit with "microeconomic" measures to be announced on Thursday that do not involve industrial subsidies, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.
Meirelles declined to give further details of the measures, saying they are still being defined, but he said they could be even more important for the economy than an austerity program currently underway. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday in holiday-thinned trade and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.