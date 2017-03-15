BRASILIA, March 15 The Brazilian government
expects to unveil new estimates for economic growth, tax
collections and federal government spending as early as March
22, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Meirelles said a group of
demonstrators protesting against the government's plan to reform
the pension system broke into the ministry's premises earlier in
the day. The invasion, which social organizations said was made
by hundreds of protesters, caused damage, Meirelles said,
without elaborating.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)