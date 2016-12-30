BRASILIA Dec 30 International creditors are showing confidence in Brazil as the government pursues efforts to rebalance public finances, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.

Speaking at the sign-in ceremony for Brazil's entrance in the Paris Club group of wealthy creditors, Meirelles said he sees signs of economic recovery at home, with the unemployment rate stabilizing. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)