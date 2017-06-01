BRASILIA, June 1 Brazilian Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that it was "normal" that
the Central Bank signaled it would slow the rate at which it
would cut the nation's benchmark interest rate amid a political
crisis and because it had already significantly lowered the rate
in recent months.
Meirelles told reporters that the signal that the bank would
slow cuts was even more reason for Congress to pass the economic
reforms President Michel Temer is pushing, to help stabilize the
economy further to allow for future lowering of the rate. The
minister spoke just hours after the Brazilian government
announced that gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in the
first quarter from the preceding one, allowing the country to
emerge from its worst recession on record.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)