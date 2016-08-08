(Recast, adds Meirelles comments and context)
BRASILIA Aug 8 The Brazilian government will
make changes to a controversial bill that limits the spending of
cash-strapped states, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said
on Monday, in a last-minute effort to fast-track the approval of
austerity measures.
Meirelles said the government will remove from the bill on
state debts measures that would limit their expenditures on
state employees. Their current expenditures will be addressed in
separate legislation that will re-work the country's fiscal
responsibility law.
He said the government will keep the bill currently before
Congress that gives Brazilian states substantial relief on their
debts in exchange for a ceiling on spending and a 2-year ban on
wage increases for public servants. The government is pushing
for that bill to be voted on this week after several delays.
Interim President Michel Temer has struggled to approve the
state debt bill in Congress as he faces resistance from
governors that want to relax some austerity obligations.
Some analysts accuse Meirelles of bowing to governors'
pressure and diluting the original bill that aims to rebalance
the finances of states struggling to honor their debts and
payrolls.
