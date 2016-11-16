(Recasts with additional Meirelles' comment)
NEW YORK Nov 16 The Brazilian government needs
to win approval of a series of budget reforms to protect the
economy from global volatility stemming from the election of
Donald Trump in the United States, Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles said on Wednesday.
The reforms, which include a 20-year-long federal spending
cap and a pension reform, will also help lower inflation back to
the official target, Meirelles said at an event in New York.
"The more decisively we approve the reforms, the more
decisively country risk will decline," Meirelles said.
The budget reforms have a high chance of winning
congressional approval, Meirelles said. The spending cap has
already passed through the lower house of Congress, and the
pension reform will be presented before year-end, President
Michel Temer said last week.
"Before it was a policy of 'spend more,' and we now want
markets and private investors to have a bigger role in the
economy, even to allow for a better allocation of resources,"
Meirelles told participants at an event sponsored by Banco
Bradesco SA in New York.
Trump's victory has sent shockwaves through emerging markets
with currencies from Mexico to Brazil losing more than a 10th of
their value and the price of local bonds plummeting.
Before any reforms are approved, Brazil risk premia will
increase in the wake of Trump's election, but market volatility
complicates any further predictions, Meirelles said.
He noted that forecasts for next year's economic growth
could be revised down, but declined to give any numbers. The
government currently estimates growth of 1.6 percent in 2017,
following two years of a harsh recession.
A lack of decisive action to nudge Congress into approving
broad spending cap legislation over the next few months could
imperil President Michel Temer's effort to pull Brazil out of
the recession, company executives and bankers at the event in
New York told Reuters.
