BRASILIA Jan 16 The worst is over for the
Brazilian economy, which is likely to start growing in the first
quarter of 2017 after two years of recession, Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles said in an interview with newspaper O Estado
de S. Paulo published on Monday.
Meirelles also said the central bank's decision to cut
interest rates last week was "solid", technically justified and
will help the economy grow quickly.
"We are seeing a recovery in the first quarter of 2017,"
Meirelles said.
Brazil's economy probably shrank more than 3 percent for a
second straight year in 2016, according to government and market
forecasts. With inflation slowing, the central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate, the Selic, to 13 percent on Wednesday.
