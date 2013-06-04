LONDON, June 4 Brazil will have to live with a weaker real if its recent depreciation against the U.S. dollar is in line with the movement of other currencies, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Tuesday.

Mendes said that if the depreciation of the real "is in line with other currencies, there is nothing we can do."

"While the real is walking (in line) with all other currencies in a global movement, it is normal and we have to live with this," Mendes said at an investors' event in London.