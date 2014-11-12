BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 12 President Dilma
Rousseff's chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante said on Wednesday
Brazil's newly re-elected leader will not undertake an "orthodox
adjustment" to balance government finances.
Mercadante said in a news conference in Brasilia that
cutting spending on investment and scrapping tax breaks are "not
an option" for the country at this point, indicating the
Rousseff administration is only contemplating a modest
fine-tuning of spending practices despite the threat of a
sovereign debt rating downgrade.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by James Dalgleish)