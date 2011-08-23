SAO PAULO Aug 23 Creating conditions so that Brazil's interest rates can come down is a priority for the government, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The minister said that inflation in Brazil and abroad was easing, which would help enable the central bank to bring down the benchmark Selic rate that is currently at 12.50 percent.

Brazil's central bank has raised the Selic rate five times this year, by a cumulative 175 basis points. (Editing by James Dalgleish)