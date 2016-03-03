BRASILIA, March 3 The Brazilian economy should stabilize and pull out of recession at the end of this year as measures to bolster activity start to take effect, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the 3.8 percent contraction of the economy in 2015 reported earlier was due to a drop in global commodity prices, a drought and a necessary adjustment of the economy to try to rebalance public accounts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)