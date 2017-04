RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 18 The departure of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and his replacement by Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa could complicate Brazil's economic consolidation efforts, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

"The departure of Minister Levy may complicate fiscal consolidation efforts as it suggests an adjustment in fiscal policy to support economic growth," said Samar Maziad, a senior sovereign analyst at Moody's. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)