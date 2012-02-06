* Brazil success in meeting fiscal target "credit positive"
* Moody's confident target can be met again despite
challenges
* Moody's may review Brazil's Baa2 rating by year-end
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Moody's Investors Service
is confident Brazil will meet a key fiscal target again this
year despite slowing economic growth and an expected boost to
public spending from a higher minimum wage.
Brazil's success in achieving last year's primary budget
surplus of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product was "credit
positive" and "demonstrates the government's willingness and
ability to control public spending," Moody's said in a report on
Monday.
The fiscal target is closely watched by investors since it
measures a country's ability to service debt.
Brazil last week unveiled a record primary budget surplus of
128.71 billion reais ($73.36 billion) for 2011, equal to 3.11
percent of GDP. The strong performance, slightly above the
official target, underscored President Dilma Rousseff's efforts
to rein in two years of high public spending by her predecessor,
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
But fiscal challenges will be higher in 2012. Weighing on
government revenues will be some recently announced tax
incentive measures to stimulate the economy, which remains
pressured by the negative global economic environment.
Revenues will also suffer the impact of a programmed 14
percent increase in the minimum wage, and from the necessary
capital investment in preparation for the Olympic and the World
Cup games, Moody's noted.
Additional tax breaks to ensure the economy grows at least 4
percent this year may also be deployed by Rousseff as needed,
Reuters reported last month.
"Despite the challenges in 2012, we expect the authorities
will make expenditure/revenue adjustments to maintain the
primary surplus closely in line with its targets, reinforcing
Brazil's positive fiscal track record," Moody's senior analyst
Mauro Leos wrote in the report.
Leos, who rates Brazil at Baa2 with a positive outlook, said
last month that Moody's can review that rating toward the end of
the year, if the international scenario becomes clear by then.
The primary budget surplus represents the excess of revenues
over expenditures before interest payments are taken into
account.
(Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)