BRASILIA Feb 24 Moody's Investors Services on Wednesday became the third major rating agency to downgrade Brazil's debt to junk as the former emerging market star sinks deeper into its worst recession in decades.

Moody's downgraded Brazil`s issuer and bond ratings to Ba2 with a negative outlook, citing the prospect of further deterioration in debt metrics amid a deep economic slowdown.

Rivals Standard & Poor's and Fitch stripped Brazil of its coveted investment grade rating last year and also threaten more rating cuts.

The latest downgrade is a blow to President Dilma Rousseff who is under pressure from allies to relax an austerity drive and stimulate economic growth to survive impeachment proceedings.

The downgrade could also exert further downward pressure on the real currency and prompt investors to exit an economy that only four years ago was growing above 4 percent.

Moody's said Brazil's progress in fiscal consolidation will be slow and growth anemic for the next two to three years. It warned that Brazil`s government debt was likely to top 80 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within three years.

A turbulent political environment, amid ongoing efforts to impeach Rousseff, would complicate attempt to slash the deficit and implement structural reforms, the agency said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Daniel Flynn)