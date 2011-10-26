* Predicted GDP growth higher than average of OECD members

* Fiscal reform, infrastructure investment stressed

* Inflation flagged as biggest short-term concern

By Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Oct 26 Brazil's economy is set to grow less than 4 percent annually in the next two years, above average for developed economies, but fiscal reforms are needed to ensure long-term growth and careful attention must be paid to inflation, the OECD said in a report released on Wednesday.

In its "Economic Survey of Brazil 2011," presented in Brasilia, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Brazil's foremost challenge in the short-term is curbing inflation without excessive reliance on monetary policy or capital controls. Brazil's yearly inflation levels are currently at 7.31 percent, above the central bank's target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

According to the report, Latin America's largest economy should combat inflation by putting more effort into fiscal consolidation, and continuing and amplifying policies currently in place, such as spending cuts and the setting of primary budget surplus targets.

"We believe that Brazil can achieve, in the medium-term, a higher level of growth with wider inclusion, under the condition that political decision-makers face the most important economic challenges and create a favorable dynamic for more ample reforms," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in a statement accompanying the report.

The report said the equilibrium value of the Brazilian real BRBY, which hit a 12-year high against the U.S. dollar earlier this year before giving up some of those gains, reflects structural changes in Brazil's economy, and that attempts to offset its appreciation would only contribute to inflation, hampering necessary economic adjustment and inviting further capital inflows.

The OECD said fiscal consolidation is the best way to reduce pressure on the real, though the implementation of various measures to ease volatility in the exchange rate, including temporary restrictions on short-term capital, are understandable, given the uncertain global economic outlook.

The report also highlights the importance of boosting investment levels, which are low by global standards. It says pension reform and the deepening of long-term capital markets, along with a lower fiscal burden and policies targeting lower interest rates, will help Brazil reach that goal.

The organization was careful to point out that infrastructure investment, as well as social inclusion initiatives such as the Bolsa Familia cash transfer program, are crucial to fundamental growth in the long term, and should not be included in spending cuts.

"Sound policies have helped Brazil face the global financial crisis, but even more notable is the unprecedented social progress it has realized, including a reduction in poverty and inequality," added Gurria.

The report also pointed out challenges for Brazil, including greater international economic uncertainty and cross-country interdependence, rapid population aging, and a greater reliance on oil revenue. (Editing by Todd Benson and Padraic Cassidy)