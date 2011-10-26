* Predicted GDP growth higher than average of OECD members
* Fiscal reform, infrastructure investment stressed
* Inflation flagged as biggest short-term concern
By Asher Levine
BRASILIA, Oct 26 Brazil's economy is set to
grow less than 4 percent annually in the next two years, above
average for developed economies, but fiscal reforms are needed
to ensure long-term growth and careful attention must be paid
to inflation, the OECD said in a report released on Wednesday.
In its "Economic Survey of Brazil 2011," presented in
Brasilia, the Paris-based Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development said Brazil's foremost challenge
in the short-term is curbing inflation without excessive
reliance on monetary policy or capital controls. Brazil's
yearly inflation levels are currently at 7.31 percent, above
the central bank's target ceiling of 6.5 percent.
According to the report, Latin America's largest economy
should combat inflation by putting more effort into fiscal
consolidation, and continuing and amplifying policies currently
in place, such as spending cuts and the setting of primary
budget surplus targets.
"We believe that Brazil can achieve, in the medium-term, a
higher level of growth with wider inclusion, under the
condition that political decision-makers face the most
important economic challenges and create a favorable dynamic
for more ample reforms," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria
said in a statement accompanying the report.
The report said the equilibrium value of the Brazilian real
BRBY, which hit a 12-year high against the U.S. dollar
earlier this year before giving up some of those gains,
reflects structural changes in Brazil's economy, and that
attempts to offset its appreciation would only contribute to
inflation, hampering necessary economic adjustment and inviting
further capital inflows.
The OECD said fiscal consolidation is the best way to
reduce pressure on the real, though the implementation of
various measures to ease volatility in the exchange rate,
including temporary restrictions on short-term capital, are
understandable, given the uncertain global economic outlook.
The report also highlights the importance of boosting
investment levels, which are low by global standards. It says
pension reform and the deepening of long-term capital markets,
along with a lower fiscal burden and policies targeting lower
interest rates, will help Brazil reach that goal.
The organization was careful to point out that
infrastructure investment, as well as social inclusion
initiatives such as the Bolsa Familia cash transfer program,
are crucial to fundamental growth in the long term, and should
not be included in spending cuts.
"Sound policies have helped Brazil face the global
financial crisis, but even more notable is the unprecedented
social progress it has realized, including a reduction in
poverty and inequality," added Gurria.
The report also pointed out challenges for Brazil,
including greater international economic uncertainty and
cross-country interdependence, rapid population aging, and a
greater reliance on oil revenue.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Padraic Cassidy)