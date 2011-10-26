* Predicted GDP growth higher than average of OECD members
BRASILIA, Oct 26 Brazil's economy is set to
grow less than 4 percent annually in the next two years, above
average for developed economies, but fiscal reforms are needed
to ensure long-term growth and careful attention must be paid
to inflation, the OECD said in a report released on Wednesday.
But Brazil's finance ministry disputed the group's
forecasts, underscoring the country's range of tools to sustain
growth.
In its "Economic Survey of Brazil 2011," presented in
Brasilia, the Paris-based Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development said Brazil's foremost challenge
in the short-term is curbing inflation without excessive
reliance on monetary policy or capital controls.
Brazil's yearly inflation levels are currently at 7.31
percent through September, above the central bank's target
ceiling of 6.5 percent.
According to the report, Latin America's largest economy
should combat inflation by putting more effort into fiscal
consolidation and continuing and amplifying policies currently
in place, such as spending cuts and the setting of primary
budget surplus targets.
"In the current economic context, our expectations for
Brazil are very positive, the country having shown a series of
macroeconomic and social improvements," said Marcos Bonturi,
Deputy Chief of Staff to the OECD Secretary General.
But Brazil's finance ministry disagreed with the OECD's
forecasts.
"There are a lot of macroeconomic inconsistencies in the
projections," said Marcio Holland, secretary of economic policy
at the ministry, who defended official projections of 5 percent
growth for 2012.
"The OECD doesn't see that Brazil has many economic policy
instruments for maintaining growth," he added.
Economists in a weekly central bank survey see Brazil's
economy growing 3.3 percent this year and 3.51 percent next
year. [ID:nN1E79N04X]
Wednesday's OECD report said the equilibrium value of the
Brazilian real BRBY, which hit a 12-year high against the
U.S. dollar earlier this year before giving up some of those
gains, reflects structural changes in Brazil's economy, and
that attempts to offset its appreciation would only contribute
to inflation, hampering necessary economic adjustment and
inviting further capital inflows.
"Many countries are using instruments like interventions in
the exchange market, macro-prudential regulations and capital
controls," added Bonturi. "We are entering uncharted waters,
though, and we need to be cautious on the costs and benefits of
these instruments."
The OECD said fiscal consolidation is the best way to
reduce pressure on the real, though the implementation of
various measures to ease volatility in the exchange rate,
including temporary restrictions on short-term capital, are
understandable, given the uncertain global economic outlook.
The report also highlights the importance of boosting
investment levels, which are low by global standards. It says
pension reform and the deepening of long-term capital markets,
along with a lower fiscal burden and policies targeting lower
interest rates, will help Brazil reach that goal.
The organization was careful to point out that
infrastructure investment, as well as social inclusion
initiatives such as the Bolsa Familia cash transfer program,
are crucial to fundamental growth in the long term and should
not be included in spending cuts.
The report also pointed out challenges for Brazil,
including greater international economic uncertainty and
cross-country interdependence, rapid population aging, and a
greater reliance on oil revenue.
