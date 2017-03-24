BRIEF-Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand
SAO PAULO, March 24 The Brazilian government has not discussed reinstating a financial transaction tax known as CPMF, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday, as it seeks additional sources of revenue to meet this year's fiscal target.
Speaking to journalists in São Paulo, Oliveira said the government is making all possible efforts to avoid raising taxes. He added that a wide investigation into alleged bribery of food inspectors by meatpackers will "clearly" impact the economy but declined to provide any estimates. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.