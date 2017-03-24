SAO PAULO, March 24 The Brazilian government has not discussed reinstating a financial transaction tax known as CPMF, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday, as it seeks additional sources of revenue to meet this year's fiscal target.

Speaking to journalists in São Paulo, Oliveira said the government is making all possible efforts to avoid raising taxes. He added that a wide investigation into alleged bribery of food inspectors by meatpackers will "clearly" impact the economy but declined to provide any estimates. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Bruno Federowski)