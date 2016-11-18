BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil is considering using some of the 100 billion reais ($29 billion) repaid to the federal government by public development bank BNDES to help fund cash-strapped state governments, in return for meeting targets to cut their deficits, a minister said.
Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told a local radio station in Rio Grande do Sul that some of the revenues raised from a recent amnesty on repatriating illegal assets would also be earmarked for the states, but this would not be sufficient to solve their funding problems. ($1 = 3.4096 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share