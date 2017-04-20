UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil shed a net 63,624 payroll jobs in March, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, suggesting the labor market has continued to deteriorate as the economy struggles to pull out of its worst recession ever. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment