* Economy adds 28,900 jobs in Jan, below expectations
* Worst result for January since 2009 crisis
* Labor ministry sees 2 mln new jobs in 2013
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Job creation in Brazil posted
its worst January result since the global financial crisis in
2009, suggesting lackluster economic growth has weighed on the
country's robust labor market.
Brazil's economy added a net 28,900 payroll jobs
in January, a 76 percent drop from the same month
last year, the labor ministry said on Friday. The median of
analysts' forecasts called for a gain of 46,000 jobs.
The result was the worst since January 2009 when the economy
shed 101,748 jobs, according to the ministry data.
Latin America's largest economy had lost 497,000 payroll
jobs in December, though much of that decline was due to
seasonal factors. Local businesses and industries tend to fire
temporary workers after bolstering output ahead of the Christmas
holidays.
Effects of that trend carried over into January, the labor
ministry said, particularly within the retail sector, which lost
a net 67,458 jobs.
Services added a net 14,746 jobs in January compared with
61,463 jobs created the same month last year, while agriculture
lost 622 positions.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two
years of meager economic growth. However, unemployment has
remained at all-time lows as businesses hold on to workers in
expectation of an economic recovery. Brazilian labor laws also
make firing workers difficult and expensive.
Brazil's unemployment rate dropped to a record low in
December, falling to a non-seasonally-adjusted 4.6 percent, from
4.9 percent in November.
The labor ministry predicts that Brazil will create more
than 2 million new jobs in 2013 as the economy picks up steam.
One bright spot in January's jobs report was manufacturing,
which added a net 43,370 jobs, compared with 37,462 jobs in the
previous year.
Brazil's manufacturing sector has been undergoing a mild,
uneven recovery in recent months following several stimulus
measures by the government such as tax breaks and trade
barriers.