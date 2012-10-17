BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
BRASILIA Oct 17 Brazil's economy added a net 150,334 payroll jobs in September, the labor ministry said on Wednesday, slightly below the median of analysts' forecasts for the creation of 154,000 jobs.
Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, added 100,938 payroll jobs in August.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.