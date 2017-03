BRASILIA, July 23 Brazil's economy added a net 123,836 payroll jobs in June, the labor ministry said on Tuesday, accelerating the pace of jobs creation from the previous month.

Latin America's largest economy added 72,000 payroll jobs in May and 120,440 jobs in June of 2012.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager growth, but unemployment remains at record lows as businesses hold on to workers in the hopes of an economic recovery.