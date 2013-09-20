BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, Sept 20 Brazil's economy added a net 127,648 payroll jobs in August, the labor ministry said on Friday, above market expectations for a strong pick-up from July.
Latin America's largest economy added 41,000 payroll jobs in July. Economists expected the economy to create 91,000 positions.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager growth, but unemployment remains at record lows as businesses hold on to workers in the hopes of an economic recovery.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: