SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's economy added 94,893
net payroll jobs in October, the labor ministry
said on Thursday, below market expectations in a sign that job
creation in the South American country is cooling.
Latin America's largest economy added 211,000 payroll jobs
in September. Economists had expected the economy to create
110,000 positions last month.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two
years of meager growth, but unemployment hit a new low for the
year in October as the number of people looking for work
increased only slightly.