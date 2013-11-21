SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's economy added 94,893 net payroll jobs in October, the labor ministry said on Thursday, below market expectations in a sign that job creation in the South American country is cooling.

Latin America's largest economy added 211,000 payroll jobs in September. Economists had expected the economy to create 110,000 positions last month.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager growth, but unemployment hit a new low for the year in October as the number of people looking for work increased only slightly.