BRASILIA Dec 9 The Brazilian government on Friday denied local media reports that President Michel Temer is willing to lower the minimum age of retirement of 65 years in his pension reform proposal.

Temer's office said in a statement on Friday that the proposed minimum age is key in the reform and that the government will do everything in its power along with its allies in Congress to prevent any changes to the measure. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)