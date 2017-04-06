BRASILIA, April 6 Proposed changes to the Brazilian government's pension reform proposal do not threaten an ongoing overhaul of government finances, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Brazil's real weakened and local stocks fell on Thursday over doubts whether President Michel Temer will be able to secure approval for a pension reform designed to rebalance the country's depleted accounts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)