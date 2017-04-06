BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 6 Proposed changes to the Brazilian government's pension reform proposal do not threaten an ongoing overhaul of government finances, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Brazil's real weakened and local stocks fell on Thursday over doubts whether President Michel Temer will be able to secure approval for a pension reform designed to rebalance the country's depleted accounts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, June 14 The Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings, outlining on Wednesday a very gradual plan for trimming securities that came in at the low end of Wall Street estimates.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.