(Adds details of measures, analyst comment and context)
BRASILIA May 27 Brazil's Senate on Wednesday
approved an austerity measure that cuts pension benefits as part
of President Dilma Rousseff's drive to reduce a widening fiscal
deficit and regain investors' confidence in the once-booming
economy.
Senators approved by 50 to 18 votes an unpopular bill known
as provisional measure 664 that tightens access to survivor
pensions and worker compensation, and they sent it to Rousseff
to sign into law.
But to win enough backing, the governing party had to accept
an amendment included by the lower house that makes it easier
for workers to retire on full pensions with fewer years worked.
Rousseff is expected to veto the changes which could raise
outlays by 40 billion reais ($12.74 billion) in over a decade,
according to government data.
On Tuesday, the Senate approved a similarly watered-down
version of another measure curbing unemployment benefits. The
bill known as provisional measure 665 was supposed to save the
government 9 billion reais ($2.86 billion) a year, but
amendments by lawmakers reduced that to about 5 billion reais.
The two bills are key to Rousseff's efforts to balance
government accounts after years of overspending that threaten
Brazil's investment-grade rating.
Rousseff and her new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy have
faced stiff resistance from labor unions and from allies in
Congress where members of the government coalition say workers
are being left unprotected in the face of a looming recession.
The government had expected to save 18 billion reais per
year with the two austerity measures but had to settle for less
to get them passed Congress on time. Lawmakers still have to
pass a bill rolling back payroll tax breaks, a measure that is
facing strong opposition from business groups.
"These were two important victories this week, but the war
has not been won, and the big battle is yet to come over the
payroll tax bill," said Gabriel Petrus, an analyst with
Brasilia-based consultancy Barral M Jorge Associates.
Finding itself in an awkward position backing unpopular
belt-tightening measures, Rousseff's leftist Workers Party has
vowed to make wealthy Brazilians pay their part of the austerity
drive by raising taxes on large fortunes and inheritances.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)