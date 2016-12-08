BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's military police and firefighters were excluded from a proposed pension reform in recent days for political reasons, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Pension Secretary Marcelo Caetano told foreign journalists at a briefing in Sao Paulo that the last-minute decision to remove those categories from the constitutional amendment before submitting the proposal to Congress this week was made by more senior officials. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
ABUJA, Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite strong inflationary pressure.
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.