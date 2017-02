SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazil's manufacturing sector expanded in March for the third consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, a survey showed on Monday, fueling hopes of an economic rebound into 2012 after a flurry of government stimulus measures.

Markit's Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down to 51.1 last month from 51.4 in February. It has now been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for three straight months. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)