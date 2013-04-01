* HSBC PMI at 51.8 in March, sixth straight monthly
expansion
* Slips to lowest reading in three months
* Input and output price inflation accelerate
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil's manufacturing output
expanded at the slowest pace in three months, a survey showed on
Monday, suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered
industrial sector remains tenuous.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted
51.8 in March from 52.5 in February. Still, the index stood
above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction, where
it has remained since October.
Input prices rose at the fastest pace in 22 months with
nearly 12 percent of survey participants reporting higher
purchasing costs. Average selling prices rose for the 13th
straight month, with the overall rate of inflation the quickest
recorded in two years, according to the survey.
The survey gauge for manufacturing output rose for the
seventh straight month, albeit at the slowest pace in three
months, as new business inflows and new export orders rose only
slightly.
Although work backlogs fell in March, factories hired more
workers for the third straight month following a nine-month
decline, the survey said.
The data suggests Brazilian industry is slowly recovering
following a three-year period of mediocre growth due to weak
global demand and structural challenges such as low
productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight
labor market.
Industrial output grew more than expected in January as
government stimulus helped create a surge in heavy truck
production. The data reinforced hopes that struggling
manufacturers can recover from a 2.7 percent drop in output last
year that contributed to a mediocre 0.9 percent growth rate for
the economy as a whole.
"The PMI survey suggests that economic activity in the
manufacturing sector lost momentum after a very strong January,"
said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC. "On the other
hand, the average reading for the first quarter of the year
was...the strongest since the first quarter of 2011. These
results seem consistent with our view that the Brazilian economy
is experiencing a moderate recovery in 2013."
A weekly central bank poll of analysts published on Monday
showed the economy is expected to grow 3.01 percent in 2013,
while the central bank itself projected 2013 growth at 3.1
percent on Thursday.
February's industrial output data is expected to be released
on Tuesday.