BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI falls to 49.7 from 50.2
* Capital goods producers receive fewer orders, cut jobs
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazil's manufacturing activity dropped slightly in November as the volume of new orders decreased for a fifth straight month, a private survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector dropped to a seasonally adjusted 49.7 in November from 50.2 in October. The 50 mark separates contraction from expansion.
It is the fourth time in five months that the PMI index points to a decline in manufacturing activity, suggesting Brazilian factories have been unable to sustain the recovery seen in the first few months of the year.
Brazilian industry has suffered in recent years with high labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.
"Brazil's manufacturing sector was unable to sustain October's rebound," said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC. "The only good news was that the measures of inflation included in the PMI report also lost momentum; firms saw input prices rising at the slowest pace since June and output prices climbing at the weakest rate since May."
The sharpest drop in new orders was registered at capital goods firms, noted research firm Markit, which compiled the data for HSBC. That suggests lower business confidence could be affecting investment plans.
Brazilian factories also cut jobs for an eighth straight month, especially at intermediate and capital goods producers, according to the report.
Output rose for a third month in November, but the rate of expansion was lower than in October. Production growth was recorded at consumer and intermediate goods companies, while an overall decline was recorded in the capital goods sector, Markit said.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates