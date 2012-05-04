* HSBC Brazil Services PMI rises to 54.4 from 53.8 in March
* Data offset manufacturing sector weakness
* Business confidence near record high
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, May 4 Activity in Brazil's services
sector grew strongly in April, led by near record-high business
confidence, underpinning an economy hit by weak manufacturing
output, a survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for the Brazilian
services sector jumped to 54.4 last month from 53.8 in March,
after adjusting for seasonal variation.
It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from
contraction since August 2009.
Such strong results contrast with a dismal performance in
the industrial sector. Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI fell to
49.3 in April from 51.1 in March, with new orders falling at the
sharpest pace in five months even after aggressive economic
stimulus measures from the government.
"The services sector has been the main pillar supporting
domestic demand, and the latest Services PMI report shows no
sign that this will reverse itself anytime soon," said Andre
Loes, HSBC's chief economist for Brazil.
Markit, which compiled the PMI data for HSBC, said the rate
of activity growth was also faster than the historic trend.
All six monitored sectors posted higher activity levels
compared with March, Markit added.
Business confidence remained nearly unchanged from March's
record high. "Expectations of further economic growth and
greater client demand are both anticipated to support the rise
in activity over the next 12 months by Brazilian service
providers," Markit said in a statement.
Employment in Brazil's service sector increased for the 33rd
consecutive month in April, but at the weakest rate since last
November. Brazil's unemployment rate has been near
record-lows despite the recent economic slowdown.
Wage rises caused by the tightness of Brazil's job market
weighed on the services sector, with firms reporting further
increases in input costs during April. The rate of input price
inflation strengthened from March, even though it remained
slower than the long-run series average.
Parts of firms' greater cost burdens were passed on to
clients by raising output charges, Markit's report added, but at
the weakest pace of increase in three months.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)