SAO PAULO, June 5 Business activity in the Brazilian services sector fell in May for the first time since July 2009, a report showed on Tuesday, demonstrating that manufacturers' persistent woes have started to drag on the main engine of Brazil's recent economic growth.

HSBC's Business Activity Index for the Brazilian services sector fell to 49.7 last month from 54.4 in April after adjusting for seasonal variation - below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

