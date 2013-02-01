* HSBC PMI rises to 53.2, highest since March 2011
* Survey suggests recovery after frustrating year
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Brazil's manufacturing output
expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years in January, a
survey showed on Friday, raising hopes of a belated recovery in
one of the most troubled sectors of Brazil's economy after
another frustrating year.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally-adjusted
53.2 in January from 51.1 in December, remaining above the 50
mark that divides expansion from contraction for the fourth
straight month.
That was the highest reading since March 2011.
Brazilian factories have struggled to grow in the past three
years as high local costs and chronically low investment levels
made them more vulnerable to a global slowdown in manufacturing.
A flurry of cheap imports, fueled by a strong currency, also
hurt local industries until at least the middle of last year.
Industrial output dropped 2.7 percent in 2012 from 2011,
according to government data released earlier on Friday.
The PMI survey suggests improving conditions as government
measures slowly take effect. The central bank cut interest rates
ten straight times until October 2012, for example, and power
rates were slashed by up to 32 percent last month.
"Brazil's manufacturing sector started 2013 on a positive
note," said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC.
The survey gauge for manufacturing output rose for the fifth
straight month in January to the highest in 23 months, with
factories reporting stronger demand.
Manufacturers also reported a second straight rise in new
export orders even as the Brazilian currency, the real,
gained around 3 percent from last year.
With stronger activity, factories hired workers for the
first time in ten months, the survey said.
However, after some false starts, Brazil's industrial
recovery is not a safe bet, Loes suggests.
"The growth outlook for Brazil remains vulnerable to the
fallout from uncertainty regarding electricity supply," Loes
said, referring to concerns of a power rationing earlier this
year after an unusually dry summer.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Andrew Hay)