* HSBC Brazil Services PMI down to 51.0 from 51.3 in April
* Input prices rise at slowest pace since November 2011
* Employment rises for 3rd straight month
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, June 5 Growth in Brazil's service
sector slowed slightly in May as demand for new orders slowed, a
survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting Brazil's economic
recovery remains timid.
HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for the Brazilian services
sector fell to 51.0 in May from 51.3 in April on a seasonally
adjusted basis, signaling activity at service
providers expanded at a slightly slower pace than in the
previous month. Readings above 50.0 indicate expansion.
The survey also showed signs of milder price pressure
though, suggesting services costs, one of the main drivers of
inflation recently, could subside.
"The positive highlight this month is that input prices rose
at the slowest pace since November 2011," said Andre Loes, chief
Brazil economist at HSBC.
"However, overall economic activity in the service sector
continued to expand at a slow pace, reinforcing concerns about
downside risks to overall economic growth in 2013."
Although Brazil has recovered from a near recession early
last year, its meagre pace of growth has repeatedly disappointed
analysts and investors, who have slashed forecasts for Brazil's
expansion this year to around 2.8 percent following weak
first-quarter economic growth figures last week.
The Composite Output Index for Brazil, which
includes both the services sector and manufacturing data, also
dropped to 51.2 from 51.5 in April.
The HSBC manufacturing PMI for Brazil, released
on Monday, showed Brazilian manufacturing slowed in May for a
fourth straight month to a near standstill - contrasting with
better-than-expected official industrial output data.
In recent years, the rapid growth in Brazil's services
sector has contributed to record-low unemployment rates, which
has had profound implications on one of the world's most unequal
societies. In Brazil, more than 30 million people were lifted
out of poverty in the past decade.
Despite a recent slowdown, Brazil's service sector has
continued to support the economy. Employment rose for a third
consecutive month in the service sector in May, according to the
PMI survey, offsetting layoffs in the manufacturing sector.
Business sentiment remained strong as well; almost 36 percent of
the companies surveyed expect overall activity to increase in
the next 12 months, while only 2 percent expect a decline.