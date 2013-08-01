SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazil's manufacturing activity contracted in July for the first time since September 2012 as slowing orders and rising costs cut short a recovery for struggling industries, a closely watched survey showed on Thursday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.5 in July, a 13-month low, down from from 50.4 in June. Readings above the 50 mark indicate growth.

After ten months of PMI-measured expansion, the weak activity last month highlighted the uneven outlook for Brazilian factories. Some had hoped industrial exports would be spurred by a 10 percent depreciation this year of Brazil's currency, the real, which makes exports cheaper overseas.

But the currency's weakening has accelerated cost inflation without bolstering foreign orders, the PMI data showed.

"Weaker demand from both domestic and foreign clients resulted in a solid decline of incoming new business, one that was the sharpest since October 2011," wrote HSBC economists in the PMI report.

The real's depreciation has made imports more expensive, pushing up the price of industrial inputs at the fastest pace in more than three years, the PMI report showed.

As new business dried up, the sector also trimmed its workforce, with layoffs hitting a one-year high.

Brazil's economy grew just 0.6 percent in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of last year, frustrating expectations for a stronger rebound after several stimulus measures by President Dilma Rousseff's government and the central bank. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)